Wilson’s World: Holiday Appreciation With The Culinary Program At Independence High School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning, Wilson joined the culinary students at Independence High School, as they shared some holiday appreciation by cooking a wonderful breakfast for fellow students and staff.

Wilson grossed everybody by putting ketchup on his french toast! Everyone agreed that ketchup on french toast is strange, even for Wilson.

The Culinary Program is part of the Career and Technical Education Program. Wilson enjoyed talking with Chef Luvena Campbell as well as students and instructors about the program, how much they enjoy cooking and what they hope the program will do for them in the future.

Find out more about Charlotte-Mecklenburg School’s Career and Technical Educations program HERE.

Be sure to follow Wilson’s World on Twitter @WilsonsWorld, Instagram @WilsonsWorld, and online at WilsonsWorld.com.