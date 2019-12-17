Iredell County Man On Probation Charged With Selling Meth Out Of Home Where Kids Were Living

STATESVILLE, N.C. — An Iredell County man has been arrested and charged with selling methamphetamine out of a house where small children were living.

Rusty Ray, 30, is charged with Felony Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine and Felony Maintain a Dwelling Place for Controlled Substance.

According to officials, Iredell County Narcotics detectives joined North Carolina Probation and Parole officers to search a residence on Mohler Lane near Hicks Road in Statesville, where Ray, who was on probation, was residing.

Detectives located several packages of Crystal Methamphetamine, which appeared to be packaged for individual sale. Authorities say other drug paraphernalia were found.

Since small children were living at the residence, detectives contacted the Iredell County Department of Social Services to investigate the wellbeing of the children.

Ray was issued a $10, 000 secured bond and additional charges are expected.