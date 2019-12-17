Man With More Than 10 Previous Arrests Charged With Sexually Assaulting Woman He Met Online

1/15

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CMPD has charged a man after they say he sexually assaulted a woman he met online.

Terraries Thomas, 25, is charged with two counts first-degree rape, two counts of a first-degree sex offense, first-degree kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Police say more charges may be filed.

According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas has been arrested at least 10 times since 2017.

According to the CMPD, the victim stated that she met Thomas on a dating site and invited him to her home on Mossburn Road near N. Tryon Street. The victim told police that once he arrived, Thomas pulled out a gun, sexually assaulted her, and fled in a dark-colored vehicle.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and the Crime Scene Search Team processed the scene and collected physical evidence.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 911. The public can also leave an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.