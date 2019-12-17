Two Arrested On Drug Charges Following Chase In Catawba County

1/2 Kevin Morris

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Two people have been arrested on multiple charges after leading authorities on a chase in Catawba County.

According to the Catawba Count Sheriff’s Office, on December 11th, 2019 at about 5:40 p.m., Speical Enforcement Group investigators noticed an obscured license plate on a vehicle being driven by 35-year-old Kevin Morris.

Officials say Morris fled in the vehicle when investigators attempted a traffic stop, before he and a passenger, Candice Swanson, were apprehended at the end of Robert Rufty Lane. Investigators located quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana, and narcotics paraphernalia during a search of the vehicle.

Morris has been charged with Displaying a Fictitious License Plate, Driving While License Revoked, Obstructing a Public Officer, Failure to Stop for Blue Lights/Siren, and Felonious Possession of

Methamphetamine. Morris was also served with outstanding probation violation warrants out of Iredell County and is being held for extradition on for a parole violation from the state of Ohio. He was issued a $49,500 secured bond.

Swanson has been charged with Possession of Less Than One Half Ounce of Marijuana and Possession of Narcotics Paraphernalia. Swanson was also served with outstanding warrants out of Lincoln County for Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.