Charlotte’s Gateway District Could See Development in Near Future Following MLS Announcement

CHARLOTTE, NC -A flashy entertainment area in Uptown Charlotte has new life following the announcement of Major League Soccer coming to the Queen City.

The Gateway District stretches along Graham Street from Bank of America stadium, North about 10 blocks.

Its revitalization may become a reality in the not so distant future.

“I think we can make a real international section that people all through Charlotte can come. attraction sort of place that’s not an attraction now” said Panthers owner David Tepper.

He says he wants to create something similar to Nashville’s Broadway Street in Charlotte’s Gateway District.

But that dream is years away. Right now, the city is looking for a lead developer to transform the 13 acres of land.

This fall, a transportation hub at the corner of 4th and Graham Street broke ground. Construction will take until 2022.

“When we think about his plan, it may take time, but the outcomes are guaranteed,” said Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles.

The development has mostly been just talked about in recent years. The project gaining momentum following Tuesday’s Charlotte MLS announcement.

“We need to be nimble, we’ve done that and I think our citizens are going to say yes to that,” said Lyles.

The city set aside $110 million dollars in hospitality funds as part of a handshake deal to bring MLS to town.

Mayor Vi Lyles and other city officials say that cash will be used for the Gateway District and the development of the Old Eastland Mall Site in East Charlotte.

“This was very laser focus from the city side to make sure this was something that would benefit the city more broadly and not just a hand out to a billionaire,” said Councilman Larken Egelston.

Mayor Lyles says the public will have plenty of chances to weigh in on how the money is used, but no public meetings have been scheduled.