CMPD Charges Suspect With Two South End Sexual Assaults, Credit Card Thefts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man has been arrested and charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted two women in the South End area of Charlotte within the last week.

Rogelio Ramirez, 29, has been charged with second degree rape, second degree sex offense, sexual battery, felonious restraint, three counts of financial card theft, two counts of obtaining property by false pretense, attempt to obtain property by false pretense, and larceny, according to the CMPD.

On December 14th, around 3:30 a.m., police say Rodriguez assaulted a 25-year-old woman on South Boulevard near the intersection of East Boulevard. The woman was able to escape, but she left her purse behind. Ramirez allegedly used a credit card that was in the victim’s purse to purchase gas.

According to the CMPD, Ramirez sexually assaulted a 42-year-old woman and took items from her residence near the intersection of East Bland Street and South Boulevard around 12:40 a.m. on December 15th. Police say Ramirez fraudulently used credit cards stolen during the incident at a later time.

Both women were able to identify Ramirez’s white BMW and, on December 16th, officers were able to locate the vehicle and Ramirez, who was arrested.

More sexual assault cases where Ramirez may be a suspect are being investigated. Anyone with information about this case is asked to provide that information by calling 911, or leave that information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.