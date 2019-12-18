Convicted Felon Facing Drug, Gun Charges After Traffic Stop For Speeding Over 100 MPH

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. –A convicted felon on probation is facing drug and gun charges after being stopped for driving over 100 miles-per-hour in Rowan County.

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Jason Rattz has been charged with possession of a weapon of mass destruction, transporting a weapon of mass destruction, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of firearm by felon. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol charged Rattz with speeding and not having a license.

Rowan County officials say they were contacted by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol after Rattz was stopped on I-85 near Old Beatty Ford Road for traveling 108 miles-per-hour in a 70-miles-per-hour zone.

A State Trooper found a glass methamphetamine smoking device in Rattz’s possession before deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction Unit arrived and conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. Deputies found a loaded 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun and about 2 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine.

At the time of the incident, Rattz was on probation for a May, 2019,conviction for felony breaking and entering. As a felon, Rattz was not supposed to possess a firearm.

Rattz was issued a $25,000 secured bond.