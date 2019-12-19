Novant Health Healthy Headlines: Dr. Allen Shepard Explains Osteopathic Manipulative Treatment

CHARLOTTE,N.C. — An osteopathic physician can use OMT – that’s short for “osteopathic manipulative treatment” – to diagnose, treat and prevent illness or injury. Here to explain this hands-on treatment and help us understand how it can help you is Novant Health’s Dr. Allen Shepard.

For more information about “osteopathic manipulative treatment,” click HERE.

For more information and stories about your health, log onto novanthealth.org/healthyheadlines.