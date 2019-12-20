Academy Sports, Charlotte Hornets Malik Monk Team Up To Check Off Christmas Wish Lists For Many Kids

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Academy Sports + Outdoors of Matthews teamed up with Charlotte Hornets guard Malik Monk to make some Christmas wishes come true.

Monk hosted a youth holiday shopping spree in the store for 20 kids from Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Central Carolina.

The private shopping event took place on December 19 where each child got to shop for items on their Christmas wish list with a $150 gift card to the store, a press release said.

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







Monk helped the kids shop for different items on their lists including jackets, new shoes, toys, sports gear and even Hornets apparel.

In addition to the shopping spree, Malik Monk will provide each Big + Little with a ticket to an upcoming Charlotte Hornets game, the release said.