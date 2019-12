Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Ibrahim Jalloh, 27, who currently has 11 outstanding warrants.

Jalloh has multiple felony larceny charges in the Charlotte area, including Matthews, Mooresville and Raleigh.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.