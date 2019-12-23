Wilson’s World: Previewing Undeck The Hall At The Nascar Hall Of Fame

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This morning, Wilson was at the Nascar Hall of Fame previewing their Undeck the Hall event that will be held on Thursday, December 26th.

Fans are permitted to select a gift off the many trees decorated with NASCAR-themed items like autographed souvenirs, die-cast cars, race tickets, apparel and gear, sheet metal and more. Like years before, there will even be secret surprises hidden on the trees.

Doors open at 10 a.m., on December 26th, and the fun continues until all of the gifts are gone.

The event is free for members or with a paid admission to the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Additionally, NASCAR Hall of Fame members that renew onsite during Undeck the Hall will have access to top racing swag from the special members-only tree.

