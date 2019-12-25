Wilson’s World: Christmas Morning Cleaning, Traditions and Fun

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Santa is back in the North Pole getting some much needed rest and the presents have all been torn into. So, besides cleaning up the mess, what are your Christmas morning traditions? Wilson has some guests who share their traditions and Christmas morning fun with us. And he found that there are some very interesting Christmas morning traditions.

Be sure to follow Wilson’s World on Twitter @WilsonsWorld, Instagram @WilsonsWorld, and online at WilsonsWorld.