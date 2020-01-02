Concord Mills To Start Flyover Bridge Project On January 6 After Construction Delay

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord Mills will be closing an entrance as they continue a project to improve access to the mall with the development of a flyover bridge.

The entrance is set to close on Monday, January 6 at 7 p.m. until the completion of the bridge. The project was originally set to start on Thursday, January 2.

In @ConcordNCgov, work on a new bridge at Concord Mills Mall originally set to start Jan. 2 will be pushed back to Monday, Jan. 6. The work requires closing access to the first entrance closest to I-85: https://t.co/6U5uukrKXd pic.twitter.com/i2jsehhXEU — NCDOT Charlotte Area (@NCDOT_Charlotte) December 31, 2019

According to NCDOT, the current schedule for the bridge will allow for traffic starting in the fall of 2020 and the full completion of the bridge is expected to be in the summer of 2021.

The bridge will be replacing the existing left turn lanes at the entrance across from Kings Grant Pavilion which is closest to Interstate 85.

“The roadwork enhancements are intended to provide a long-term solution to traffic and parking needs to ensure the best experience for our shoppers, visitors and neighbors,” Ray Soporowski, general manager at Concord Mills said in a news release.

“We are giving the city and the North Carolina Department of Transportation our full cooperation to streamline this process and have the work completed and all entrances to Concord Mills back open as soon and as safely as possible,” Soporowski continued.

The construction will result in westbound traffic on Concord Mills Boulevard to be shifted toward the outside shoulder and the two left turn lanes into the entrance will be closed to allow for bridge work in the median.

Shoppers will also not be able to access Concord Mills Boulevard from this entrance and exit throughout the duration of work.

Lane arrangements on the boulevard, however, will remain the same – with two westbound lanes and two eastbound lanes open to traffic.

While the entrance is closed, shoppers can use the other front entrances at Bexley Way and Thunder Road or the back entrance at Carolina Lily Lane to access the mall.

The $10.2 million contract to extend a two-lane flyover bridge for a better connection between I-85 and the mall was awarded in January 2018, the news release said.