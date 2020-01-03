Christian McCaffrey Earns First Team All-Pro At Positions

NEW YORK — Christian McCaffrey’s versatility and superb statistics helped him to a rare double: The Carolina Panthers running back has made The Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team at two positions.

McCaffrey rushed for 1,387 yards and 15 touchdowns and caught 116 passes for 1,005 yards and four TDs this season. He became the third player in NFL history to finish with at least 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season, joining Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig, who is on the senior ballot for the Hall this year.

McCaffrey was selected as the first-team running back and the top flex player in voting by the 50 members of a nationwide media panel who regularly cover the NFL. The flex position was created in 2016 to reward players who epitomize the way offense is now played in pro football. No one fits that description better than McCaffrey, whose terrific season came for a 5-11 team.

“It means a lot,” says McCaffrey, a third-year pro. “It is a big honor, and that is something that you don’t work hard for it, but when it comes you are really grateful and appreciative.”

Luke Kuechly made the All-Pro Second team.