Wilson’s World: Learning More About the Mayor’s Youth Employment Program

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wilson was in Uptown Charlotte this morning learning more about the Mayor’s Youth Employment Program (MYEP). He spoke with both students and employers who have participated in the program and the effect on both the students and their employers.

MYEP is a program that seeks to build partnerships with host employers in the private, public, and non-profit sectors of Charlotte’s economy who are able to provide one-of-a-kind career experiences for high school MYEP participants. Businesses provide career experiences that help youth develop career goals, stay in school, achieve academically, and enhance social skills that enable them to succeed in life. Students connect to the world of work which enables businesses and communities to know the needs and successes of the students and schools.​​​​

If you or your child would like to find out more about the Mayor’s Youth Employment Program click HERE.

Be sure to follow Wilson’s World on Twitter @WilsonsWorld, Instagram @WilsonsWorld, and online at WilsonsWorld.