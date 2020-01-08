Clouds, Rain Return at Week’s End

After a brief sunny reprieve, the sky dulls and clouds roll back in as we close out the week. We topped out in the 60s this Wednesday afternoon, but temperatures will dip back down into the 30s and 20s across the WCCB Charlotte viewing area tonight. Expect your Thursday morning to start out sunny, but clouds will build throughout the afternoon and evening hours. Rain chances bump up for your Friday before a drenching system arrives by Saturday afternoon. 1-2+” of rain could blanket the western Carolinas before the showers and storms move out by Sunday.

Tonight: Clear, calm, and cold. Low: 31°. Wind: Light.

Thursday: AM sun. PM clouds. High: 53°. Wind: E 5-10.

Thursday Night: Cloudy. Low: 40°. Wind: Light.

Friday: Cloudy. PM showers possible. High: 60°. Wind: Light.