Wilson’s World: Enjoying the Planetarium at the Museum of York County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wilson was geeking out this morning while visiting the Planetarium at the Museum of York County to find out more about their current and upcoming shows.

Guests of the museum can enjoy Settlemyre theater a totally digital, full-dome theater in the north-central region of South Carolina, offering programs on a wide variety of scientific topics. They will enjoy taking a journey from the Carolina Skies to beyond the Milky Way Galaxy! And if you have your own telescope and want to learn more about using it, find out more at the museum’s Telescope Clinic that will be held this Saturday, June 11th. Get more information on their website.

Museum of York County will be holding their annual Come Draw With Me event that highlights the rich natural history of the Carolinas and the artists that are inspired to create from their observations of nature and their imagination. The event which will be held on Saturday, January 25th is open to professional artists and the public as well. Get more information HERE.

The Museum of York County is just one of the museums that are part of the Culture and Heritage Museums in York County. The family of museums include Historic Brattonsville, the McCelvey Center, the Museum of York County and the Main Street Children’s Museum in Old Town Rock Hill.

