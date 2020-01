ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Fire Department is investigating an apartment fire that displaced 36 people.

The fire broke out around 6pm at the Paces River Apartments. Two apartments suffered fire damage and six other apartments suffered smoke and water damage. The Red Cross is assisting the people impacted by the fire.

The fire department said it took 30 minutes to get the fire under control. There is no word on what caused the fire. No injuries were reported. Check back for updates.