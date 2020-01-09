Does The NFL Have A Diversity Issue?

Now that the NFL season is over, and new coaches are being hired there is a renewed push for team owners to increase diversity amongst their coaching staffs. Recently, ESPN reporter and personality Steven A. Smith was on ESPN’s first take where he spoke on the hiring of New York Giants Head Coach, Joe Judge.

Since 2003, what is known as the Rooney Rule has been in effect. The rule is named after Dan Rooney, the former chairman of the Leagues Diversity Committee. It requires teams to interview a set number of minority coaching candidates, but many feel the rule is not working.