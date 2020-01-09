Wilson’s World: Camp Thunderbird Getting Ready for Summer of 2020

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. – Winter is still here and we have a few more months of cold weather, but Moms know that if their kids are heading to camp this summer, now is the time to get them registered. Camp Thunderbird is just the summer camp for the kids.

Wilson was at the camp this morning where registration is already open. YMCA’s Camp Thunderbird has been a summer fun stop for kids since 1936. Located just outside of Charlotte on beautiful Lake Wylie, campers can enjoy either day camp or overnight camp programs that include great outdoor fun and activities that challenge and entertain the kids. They also have a camp counselor training program for those kids who are older and would like to work at the camp.

Parents can schedule a visit so they and the kids can stop by to tour the camp and find out more about the different types of camps, activities and fun. Register for the tours at their website HERE.

Early bird registration offers a great discount, but this ends January 31st. Spots fill up quickly, so sign up soon!

From March 27th through March 29th Camp Thunderbird will be having a “try-out” camp. Kids and parents can visit the camp to learn more about it and take a tour.

For information about YMCA of Greater Charlotte’s Camp Thunderbird, programs, camps, availability, and registration click HERE.

