Kershaw County High School Hit By Severe Weather, Leaving School Damaged

KERSHAW, S.C. — Severe weather struck South Carolina on Saturday night, specifically the Midlands, where one school in Kershaw County was directly affected.

North Central High School was heavily damaged by a EF-2 tornado, the National Weather Service confirmed.

The NWS Storm Survey Team has confirmed a high end EF-2 Tornado at North-Central HS in Kershaw County, SC. The estimated winds are around 130 mph. The data is still preliminary as the team will need to evaluate the path width and length of the tornado. pic.twitter.com/CN0DTRPyim — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) January 12, 2020

NWS reported that the tornado had estimated winds of around 130 mph.

This data is still preliminary and the team is working to evaluate the path width and length of the tornado.

The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office made the following statement on their Facebook page about the severe weather:

We received severe weather last night that left major damage to North Central High School. We are very thankful this storm did not hit while our children were in school. No storm related injuries have been reported as of this time.

We are asking for all spectators to stay off North Central High School property until qualified personnel can complete their assessments and make the area safe and secure. KCSO deputies will be patrolling the property.

North Central High School may be closed for a period of time. Please follow Kershaw County School District’s page for updates on when students may return to school.

There was no tornado warning issued for Kershaw Couny on Saturday night.