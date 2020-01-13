Two People Charged with Theft of Firearm

1/2 Carrie Medford McDaniel

2/2 Waylon Lee Wilson



LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Two people are facing charges in connection with the theft of a Smith and Wesson .357 pistol, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Smith reported the gun stolen and said he suspected two people that formerly lived in his home as the suspects. Smith told investigators that he didn’t notice the pistol was missing until they moved.

Investigators say they used surveillance video and conducted interviews with the suspects, which led to their arrests.

Carrie Medford McDaniel, 39, of Gastonia, and Waylon Lee Wilson, 37, of Mount Holly, were each charged with felony larceny of a firearm and felony possession of stolen goods. In addition, McDaniel was charged with resist, delay and obstruct a public officer.

McDaniel is being held under a $21,000 secured bond. Wilson’s bond was set at $10,000.