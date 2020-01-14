Oscars’ Controversy Back With A Vengeance

Lack of diversity is once again at the center of the Oscar nominations! In the acting categories, only two people of color were recognized and all of the nominees for best director are men. Only five women have ever been nominated for best director in the Oscars’ 92-year history.

People say, some of the biggest snubs were Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers… Awkwafina from the Farewell’s and Jamie Foxx in Just Mercy.

The topic has caused many to re-visit the hashtag Oscars so white scandal from 2016.