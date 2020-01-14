Security Changes Could Be Coming To Concord Mills Mall

CONCORD, NC. — Concord Police and the Cabarrus County Sheriff are working with Concord Mills Mall to create a security plan. Which includes looking into the possibility of having a curfew for teenagers. This is according to the Mayor of Concord, Bill Dusch.

Mayor Dusch says if the mall does decide to implement a curfew, the city will help with resources and manpower. Like providing off-duty officers.

These changes after 13-year-old Aveanna Propst was caught in the crossfire of gunshots outside the mall more than two weeks ago. 18-year-old Dontae Black and a 15-year-old boy have been charged in her murder.

WCCB Charlotte’s Alexandra Elich sat down exclusively with Aveanna’s mother last week.

“The hurt is the worst pain ever. Like you don’t understand. You won’t ever understand. To take someone’s life is not right,” says Aveanna’s mother Daniale Mackin.

The community has been calling for more security and a curfew for unsupervised teens past six at night at the mall. On Next Door, many people posting in favor of a curfew.

A neighbor started a petition in 2017 after an evacuation due to unsupervised children. The petition has more than 11,000 signatures. People still continue to sign it.

“It’ll keep parents in the know about what their kids are doing. Kids being home at a certain time, and parents can keep track of what their kids are doing,” says Concord resident Tiffany Brooks.

One resident says a curfew might be difficult to enforce.

“I don’t feel like that’s going to help. I mean, honestly at this point, maybe the best thing would be just to have, I guess, maybe more security. Not necessarily more police, or just more people to keep an eye on everything.”

WCCB reached out to Concord Mills Mall, but did not hear back.