Two Arrested After South End Carjacking Leads To Police Chase

1/2 Jontez McLeod

2/2 Ricky Bush



CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two men have been arrested after police say they carjacked a woman in south Charlotte and led officers on a chase overnight.

The incident began at about 10:20 p.m. on Doggett Street near the intersection of Abbott Street in South End. Police say a 27-year-old woman was approached by an armed suspect and another man who robbed of her of her keys and personal belongings. The suspects then forcibly removed her from her vehicle before stealing it.

A license plate reader hit helped police locate the stolen Hyundai Santa Fe a short time later, and officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver fled the scene and a vehicle chase began.

The chase ended near the intersection of Green Street and Hovis Road where the occupants of the vehicle were detained without incident.

Following an investigation, the driver of the stolen vehicle, 25-year-old Jontez McLeod, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and felony flee to elude arrest. McLeod also faces other charges for his actions while fleeing police.

McLeod has prior charges that include felony possession of a controlled substance, resisting public officer, and probation violation.

In addition, 19-year-old Ricky Bush was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

In 2019, Bush was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, common law robbery, communicating threats, robbery with a dangerous weapon,conspiracy robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy, second degree trespassing, and larceny of a motor vehicle.

The case is still under investigation and anyone with information about this case is asked to call 911, or leave it anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.