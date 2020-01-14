Wilson’s World: Previewing the January 2020 Queen’s Feast:Charlotte Restaurant Week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – January and July of each year area restaurants offer great food at a great deal during Queen’s Feast:Charlotte Restaurant Week. During restaurant week, diners can enjoy 3 courses at dinner (only) for just $30 or $35 per person (not including tax and gratuity) at restaurants in the Charlotte area. The first opportunity to indulge begins this Friday, January 17th and runs through January 26th. Wilson was in Uptown Charlotte where he stopped in at Corkbuzz Restaurant and Dogwood Southern Table to find out more about the great food and beverage they will be serving during Charlotte Restaurant Week.

Don’t wait too long to make your reservations for your favorite restaurant or take the opportunity to try something new. In 10 counties 142 restaurants will be participating. Go to their website at charlotterestaurantweek.com to find all of the great restaurants that are participating, their menus and make your reservations.

Be sure to follow Wilson’s World on Twitter @WilsonsWorld, Instagram @WilsonsWorld, and online at WilsonsWorld.com.