9PM: Nancy Drew “The Mark of the Poisoner’s Pearl”

















After discovering a connection between the poison that killed Tiffany Hudson and a Horseshoe Bay cold case, the Drew Crew risk their lives to bring a serial killer to justice on a new Nancy Drew, Wednesday at 9 PM on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

About NANCY DREW:

Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann) is a brilliant teenaged detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine – until her mother’s untimely death derails Nancy’s college plans.