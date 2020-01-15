CMPD: Report Of Student With Gun Leads To Lockdown At Independence High School

1/2

MECKLENBURG, C.O. — Police say Independence High School has been put on a modified lock down as officers investigate reports that a student had a gun at a school bus stop.

According to the CMPD, they were notified that a student was displaying a gun at the bus stop and possibly had another firearm in a book bag.

CMPD says several students have been detained and interviewed but no weapons have been occurred.

Officers are still at the school investigating the claim, and more information will be released as it develops.