Neighborhood Leaders React to Recent Violence In Charlotte’s Druid Hills Neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, NC -Leaders in the Druid Hills community are working to restore the neighborhood’s reputation, saying the recent homicides are not the norm.

The blue lights and police tape are an unwelcome, but somewhat familiar sight in the Druid Hills Neighborhood.

On Thursday morning, 19-year-old Dwayne Burns was found shot and killed inside a car just after midnight on Holland Avenue. Police are looking for the gunman. His death comes after Asa Shannon and his girlfriend Shavon Joseph were found shot to death inside of a car on Atando Ave.

“They were good people,” said Friend Steve Sings, ” both of them was, they loved you, they bring you in their home, they’ll do anything for you.”

The quiet neighborhood north of Uptown is in a transition.

“You have to take care of your own houses first before you can expect anyone else to come in and do for you,” said Current Druid Hills Neighborhood Association President Darryl Gaston.

He says he feels sad for the families who lost their loved ones. He also says he is disappointed by how the recent violence may impact people’s perceptions of the area.

“We don’t have people killing other people in Druid Hills on the average day,” said Gaston.

Maggie Coleman is the former Neighborhood Association President. She says their has been a change for the better in the last decade.

“It is much safer. Back then somebody was killing somebody every day,” said Coleman.

As police search for whoever killed these three people, just blocks and says apart; Gaston says he hopes those living in Druid Hills will feel a greater sense of community and come forward.

“People who are not afraid to call the police for service. I think that’s the key,” said Gaston.