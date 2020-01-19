Oprah Rocks Fans During 2020 Wellness Tour In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mega media mogul Oprah Winfrey took over the Queen City in a big way Saturday. Her 2020 Wellness Tour kicked off early Saturday morning at the Spectrum Center and the event didn’t end until 8 hours later. Her fans were overjoyed and inspired.

15-thousand people packed into the Spectrum Center to get up close and personal with the queen of media during her latest tour stop. Many fans said they were looking for a sense of renewal and purpose.

“This is an opportunity of a lifetime, and I’m looking forward to 2020 and making a difference in my life and those around me,” says Jayne Deku, Oprah fan.

“I expect to get some inspiration from my sister Oprah,” says Elaine Arledge, Oprah fan.

The superstar told the crowd her popular tour is all about clarity. “Just ask yourself, who do you want to be, and how are you going to get there,” Oprah said.

If you missed her tour in Charlotte, you can catch Oprah next weekend in Atlanta.