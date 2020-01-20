Chester County Authorities Asking For Assistance Identifying Armed Robbery Suspect

1/4

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in Chester County are investigating after an armed suspect robbed a local convenience store on Sunday night.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to a panic alarm at Danny’s Food Mart on Pinckney Road in Chester at about 8:09 Sunday night.

Witnesses told deputies that an armed man before fleeing the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Deputies and investigators conducted interviews and a search of the area using a SLED helicopter and K-9 officer, but did not locate the suspect.

Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to contact the Chester County Sheriff’s Office at 803-581-5131. Authorities say information can be provided anonymously.