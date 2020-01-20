Lincoln County Man Facing Child Sex Assault Charges

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A Lincoln County man is facing child sexual assault charges stemming from a report filed in December of 2019.

On December 18th, 2019, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Detective K. Harrington received a report involving the sexual assault of a juvenile girl. The juvenile was interviewed as the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center.

On January 17, 2020, authorities arrested 50-year-old Jeffrey Rikard and charged him with statutory rape and sex act by a substitute parent.

Rikard was issued and $80,000 secure bond, which he posted before his release. His first court appearance is scheduled for January 21st, 2020.