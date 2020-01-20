Recipes for a Romantic Valentine’s Day Dinner at Home

Caesar Salad
Ingredients
- 3 romaine hearts, cut into 1-inch strips
- Baguette, cut into 1-inch cubes
- Olive oil, as needed
- 1 Tbsp. anchovy paste
- 1 garlic clove
- 2 egg yolks
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 2 ½ tsp. Dijon mustard
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- ½ cup canola oil (or other neutral flavored oil)
- 3 tablespoons finely grated parmesan
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- Parmesan shavings (garnish)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Cut the baguette in 1 inch cubes. Toss with olive oil and salt and pepper. Toast in the oven until slightly golden brown, but not completely hard.
- In a blender, combine the anchovy fillets, garlic clove, and a pinch of salt. Blend until smooth. To blender, add egg yolks, lemon juice, and Dijon mustard. Blend to combine. Drop by drop, gradually stream in 2 tablespoons olive oil (while blender is running), then the canola oil. Blend until dressing is thick and glossy.
- Pour dressing into a bowl and stir in finely grated parmesan. Adjust seasoning with salt, pepper, and/ or lemon juice.
- Dress romaine with enough dressing to lightly coat (2-3 Tbsp.) and toss. Season greens with salt and pepper. Arrange greens on plate and top with croutons and parmesan cheese.
**************************************************************************************************************************************
Seafood Risotto
Ingredients
- 1 Tbsp. Oil
- 2 Tbsp. Butter
- 1/4 Cup Leek, washed and chopped
- 2 Tbsp. Shallot (minced)
- 1 Tbsp. Garlic (minced)
- Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 cups Arborio Rice
- 1 cup dry white wine
- 6 to 8 cups Seafood or Veggie Stock, heated
- 1 Pound Frozen Seafood Mix, defrosted and poached in stock
- ½ cup Fresh Grated Parmesan
- 1 Tbsp. Parsley
- 1 Tbsp. Chives
Directions
- Heat oil in a large high-sided skillet over medium heat. Add leek, and shallot, and season with salt; cook, stirring occasionally, until it begins to soften, about 5 minutes.
- Increase heat to high and add rice; stir to coat. Cook, stirring, until rice is no longer chalky and grains begin to pop, 2 to 3 minutes. Add garlic, and once fragrant, add wine and scrape up browned bits.
- Add enough broth to just cover the rice, about 2 cups. Simmer, stirring and scraping rice away from sides occasionally. Cook until almost all the liquid is absorbed, about 5 minutes. Continue this process until rice is tender.
- Remove from heat and stir in grated cheese. Garnish with herbs, seafood, and additional parmesan shavings. Serve immediately.
*****************************************************************************************************************
Chocolate Chip Crème Brulee
Ingredients for Custard
- 4 cups heavy cream
- 3/4 cups sugar
- 2 tsp. Vanilla Extract
- 7 large egg yolks
- 1/4 teaspoon coarse salt
- 1/2 Cup Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips
- 3/4 cup sugar (for topping)
Directions
- Heat oven to 300 degrees. Bring a pot of water to a boil. Place eight 5 oz. ramekins in a large roasting pan.
- In a medium saucepan, combine cream and half the sugar (1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons). Heat over medium just until mixture starts to bubble around the edge of the pan.
- In a large mixing bowl, whisk egg yolks with remaining sugar & salt.
- Use ladle to pour a small amount of the hot cream mixture into the egg mixture, then whisk to combine. Add two more ladles of cream mixture, one at a time, whisking to combine after each addition. Gradually whisk in remaining cream mixture. Strain through a fine sieve into a large measuring cup. Stir in vanilla and chocolate chips.
- Divide custard evenly among baking dishes. Place pan in oven. Add enough boiling water to come halfway up the sides of the dishes. Bake until custards are just set (they should tremble slightly in center when shaken), 30 to 40 minutes.
- Remove pan from oven. Use tongs to carefully remove dishes from hot-water bath and place on a wire rack for 30 minutes. Then, cover with plastic wrap and chill 2 hours before serving.
- Caramelize tops and serve: Sprinkle about 1 1/2 tablespoons granulated sugar over each custard. Working with one at a time, pass the flame of the torch in a circular motion 1 to 2 inches above the surface of each custard until the sugar bubbles, turns amber, and forms a smooth surface. Serve immediately.
******************************************************************************************************************
