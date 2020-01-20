Statesville Man Charged After Accidentally Shooting, Killing 18-Year-Old In Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — Police in Concord have charged a Statesville man with the accidental shooting death of an 18-year-old early Monday morning.

According to the Concord Police Department, 24-year-old Brian Waddell has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of 18-year-old Michael Stephens.

Concord Police say officers responded to reports that someone had been shot at a residence on Brooknell Court NW off Pitts School Road NW at about 3:08 a.m. on Monday morning.

Authorities say Stephens was shot in an upstairs bedroom and taken to Atrium Health Cabarrus, where he later died, by other occupants of the residence. Police say Waddell stated in an interview that he and his friends were in an upstairs bedroom when the gun accidentally fired, hitting Stephens.

Waddell is in being held at the Cabarrus County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident, is asked to contact the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000 or Cabarrus County Crime Stoppers at 704-93-

CRIME.