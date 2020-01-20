Three Charged After 17-Year-Old Robbed, Shot In South Charlotte

1/2 Amed Lino Bond Term

2/2 Jose Reyes Assault With A Deadly Weapon Robbery



CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 17-year-old suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was robbed and shot by three teenagers during a drug transaction in south Charlotte on Saturday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The CMPD says at about 1:20 p.m. on Saturday, January 18th, officers responded to a shooting on Scaleybark Road between South Boulevard and Woodlawn Road. Residents of the apartment complex told officers that someone inside an apartment was involved in the incident but that no one inside was injured.

Upon further investigation, officers were able to locate a 17-year-old male, inside a residence, who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for his injuries. Police say the 17-year-old was hit in the head with a blunt object and shot in the shoulder.

One of the suspects, 18-year-old Amed Lino was on electronic monitoring for pending charges and officers began working to track his location. A suspect vehicle was located on South Tryon Street near Tyvola Road and officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but Lino left the vehicle in drive and ran from the scene, according to police.

The CMPD says they detained two other occupants of the vehicle while officers searched for Lino, who was arrested a short time later. Officers discovered drugs, cash, and a stolen firearm during a search of the vehicle.

Lino and 18-year-old Jose Reyes were charged as adults.

Lino was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession with the intent to sale or deliver marijuana, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and resist-delay-obstruct a law enforcement officer. Authorities say Lino has prior charges for breaking and entering, drug offenses, and resisting police.

Reyes was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, possession with the intent to sale or deliver marijuana, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Authorities say Reyes has charges for multiple car break-ins, weapons offenses, armed robbery, common law robbery and has previously been court-ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device.

Police say a 17-year-old suspect was charged with armed robbery, as a juvenile, due to the “Raise the Age” legislation enacted in late 2019.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 911. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.