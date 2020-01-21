Al Holcomb Rejoins Panthers Coaching Staff

Now that Panthers new head coach Matt Rhule has his coordinators in place (Joe Brady on offense, Phil Snow on defense), it’s only a matter of time before his staff is complete.

Nothing official from the team yet, but WCCB Charlotte’s Kelli Bartik has confirmed that Al Holcomb is returning to the Panthers coaching staff in a new role as the defensive run game coordinator — an area where the team definitely needs improvement.

Holcomb was the Panthers linebackers coach from 2013 to 2017. He spent last season in the same role in Cleveland. In 2018 Holcomb was in Arizona where he served as the Cardinals defensive coordinator under head coach Steve Wilks.

On Monday the team officially announced that the “Yoda” of football coaches, Phil Snow has been hired as defensive coordinator.

Before he even knew who the lovable, Jedi master from Star Wars was, his players at Baylor had dubbed him the “Yoda” of football coaches. Now snow is bringing the force to Carolina.

It’s not a big surprise to anyone who’s been following new head coach Matt Rhule, these two are basically a package deal. Snow oversaw the defense for Rhule at both Baylor and Temple.

The 64 year old has more than 40 years of coaching experience. While Snow has spent most of his career at the college level, he spent four seasons in the NFL. He was on the Detroit Lions coaching staff from 2005 – 2008.