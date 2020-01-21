Panthers Officially Hire DC Phil Snow, The “Yoda” Of Football

We’ve known it for a while, the Panthers have finally made it official. WCCB Charlotte’s Kelli Bartik has the latest on the Panthers new coaching staff.

On Monday the team officially announced that the “Yoda” of football coaches, Phil Snow has been hired as defensive coordinator.

Before he even knew who the lovable, Jedi master from Star Wars was, his players at Baylor had dubbed him the “Yoda” of football coaches. Now snow is bringing the force to Carolina.

It’s not a big surprise to anyone who’s been following new head coach Matt Rhule, these two are basically a package deal. Snow oversaw the defense for Rhule at both Baylor and Temple.

The 64 year old has more than 40 years of coaching experience. While Snow has spent most of his career at the college level, he spent four seasons in the NFL. He was on the Detroit Lions coaching staff from 2005 – 2008.

Kelli Bartik has also confirmed reports that the Panthers have hired Al Holcomb to assist on Snow’s defensive staff. Holcomb returns to Carolina. He was the linebackers coach from 2013-2017.