Stanly County Joins Ever Growing List Of North Carolina Second Amendment Sanctuary Communities
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. – Stanly County leaders have now joined the ever growing list of North Carolina counties becoming second amendment sanctuary communities.
Tuesday night, commissioners voted unanimously to approve a resolution leaders say will protect the constitutional rights of their citizens in case any new gun laws are passed.
Some residents said it was an important move to protect their families.
“I’ve owned guns my whole life and my guns never been raised in anger against anybody but yet I’m having to carry the burden when someone wants to take my second amendment rights,” said one resident.
One Anson County leader showed up to the meeting to gauge the process.
They could be next to draw up a resolution for their county.