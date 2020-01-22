Exclusive Details About New Upgrades At Bank Of America Stadium 

CHARLOTTE, NC. — As the excitement for Major League Soccer builds, there’s still a lot to do before the team takes the field in March 2021.

Building permits show preparations are underway at Bank of America Stadium to make it MLS ready. A source close to the project tells WCCB there will be owner suites on the field in the end zones. They’ll be open-air, with an air conditioning option, a bar, and a restaurant. Fans in the suites will be able to watch the players run out to the field in a new tunnel with a glass wall.

The building permit allows for interior demolition to offices and a referee room. Including demolition of some seating.

The permit shows demolition is costing $169,125. Trifecta Services Company is listed as the contractor.

The league announced Charlotte as it’s 30th franchise last month. MLS Commissioner Don Garber has mentioned stadium upgrades.

“A wide variety of technical needs. there are camera angles, I mean it’s a long list of things that needed to happen to make it MLS ready,” says Garber.

Part of the deal between Panthers and MLS team owner David Tepper and the city includes a headquarters and practice facility at the old Eastland Mall site in east Charlotte.

Mayor Vi Lyles sent a letter to the league detailing $110 million in hospitality funds. Nothing has been finalized. The mayor says council will hold public meetings to discuss the incentives.