Iredell County Authorities Say Woman On Probation For Drug Convictions Arrested For Distributing Methamphetamine

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — An Iredell County woman who was already on probation for drug charges has been arrested again for selling Crystal Methamphetamine, according to authorities.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Rhiannon Forrest was arrested and charged with three counts of Felony Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Crystal Methamphetamine on Tuesday.

Forrest was on federal probation due to a 2016 conviction for distributing Crystal Methamphetamine to undercover detectives. Forrest was released early from prison and investigators received information that she was selling Crystal Methamphetamine in the community again.

Iredell County Narcotics Investigators began another investigation of Forrest’s activities and undercover investigators again purchased Crystal Methamphetamine from her, leading to notification of her probation officer and her arrest. Forrest was given a $60,000 secured bond on these charges.

Forrest has a criminal history that includes: Two Misdemeanor Counts of Possession of Marijuana, Four Counts of Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor Possession Schedule IV, Felony Possession of Cocaine, Misdemeanor Possession of Stolen Goods, Misdemeanor Larceny, Misdemeanor Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substance.