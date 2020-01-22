Lancaster Police Investigating After Masked Suspects Rob Two Stores At Gunpoint

LANCASTER, S.C. — Police in Lancaster, South Carolina, are asking for assistance identifying two suspects wanted for their involvement in two armed robberies Tuesday night.

According to the Lancaster Police Department, at about 8:54 p.m. on Monday, the suspects entered the Fuel Express Store on West Meeting Street armed with a black and grey semi-automatic pistol and took an undetermined amount of money before fleeing the scene.

A short time later, police say, the same suspects went into the 903 Discount Beverage Store on Chesterfield Avenue with the same pistol and again took an undetermined amount of money.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Lancaster Police Department (803)-283-3313, Special Operations Division (803)-283-1174, or Lt. Brian Small (803)-289-6023. The public can also leave an anonymous tip at (803)-289-6040.