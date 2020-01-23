CMPD Asking For Assistance Identifying Man Who Robbed North Charlotte Tobacco Store

1/3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CMPD is asking for assistance identifying the suspect who allegedly robbed a north Charlotte business at gunpoint Wednesday night.

According to police, a man with a gun reportedly walked into the Harris Tobacco and Vape store on Harris Houston Road and demanded money from the store, before fleeing the scene.

The suspect is described as a black man, about 5 feet 5 inches tall, who was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with a Nike logo on it, dark pants, and carrying a backpack.

The case is under investigation and anyone with information about this crime is asked to call 911. The public can also leave anonymous information about a crime by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.