Soggy for Now, Sunshine Returns this Weekend

Rain already impacting the region. Potential for freezing rain for the higher elevations (winter weather advisory in place until 1 pm for the mountains for a light glaze of ice) Rain could be heavy at times with 1-2″ possible throughout the region. Localized flooding could be possible. Drier air moves in overnight as the cold front passes through. Flurries possible for the mountains before noon on Saturday, otherwise expect sunny skies and seasonable highs with temps in the low 50s for the weekend. Chance showers Monday and Wednesday next week, but average temps sticking around through the next 7 days.

Today: Rain. High: 53 Wind: SE 8-10; G25

Tonight: Showers/Fog. Low: 39 Wind: SE 5-7 mph

Sat: M. Sunny. High: 54 Wind: W 6-8 mph

Sun: M. Sunny. High: 53 Wind: W 5 mph