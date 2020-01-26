Governor Orders Flags Lowered For NC Soldier Killed In Syria

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities be lowered to half-staff in honor of a 22-year-old soldier who died in Syria.

Cooper ordered the flags be flown at half-staff starting Monday in honor of Spc. Antonio Moore of Wilmington. He died Friday in Deir ez Zor Province, Syria, while conducting route-clearing operations, the Defense Department said.

Moore was assigned to the 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade, based in Knightdale.

“Our hearts are heavy with the tragic loss of Wilmington native Spc. Antonio I. Moore. We’re honored by his selfless service to this country and are praying for his loved ones and fellow soldiers in the 363rd Engineer Battalion,” Cooper said in a news release.

As a show of respect, individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff.

Flags are to remain at half-staff through sunset on Feb. 2.