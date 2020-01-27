Hornets Players Mourn The Loss Of Kobe Bryant

A day after the tragic death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, the Hornets returned to the practice court with heavy hearts.

It was a somber day at the Spectrum Center. Sadness was in the air as players mourned the loss of one of the best to play the game of basketball.

WCCB Charlotte’s Kelli Bartik spoke with Hornets players about the legacy Kobe Bryant leaves behind.

The Hornets will hold a moment of silence for Bryant and the victims before Tuesday night’s home game against the New York Knicks.