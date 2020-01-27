Human Remains Located In Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were located in a wooded area on January 24th.

Danny Garvin, 61, was reported missing by relatives and at the time of the report he had not made any contact with family members since August of 2019.

Deputies followed up on several leads in the case which led them to a wooded area off Boone Fork Road. During a search of the area, unidentified remains were discovered, according to a news release.

On January 25th, investigators with the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation recovered the remains. The remains have been turned over to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and identification.

On January 27th, investigators conducted a secondary search of the wooded area with the assistance of cadaver dogs in an attempt to locate additional remains.

The missing person case related to Danny Garvin remains an active investigation. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.