Man Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle In North Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle in north Charlotte.

The accident happened on January 22nd just after 8pm on Sunset Road. The pedestrian, Stover Chambers, was trying to cross the street but was not in a crosswalk, according to police. He was struck by a 2014 Hyundai Sonata that was driven by Joseph Suber II.

Police say Chambers was also wearing dark clothing when the accident happened. He was transported to a local hospital and was responsive but died three days later.

The investigation is ongoing but no charges have been filed. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.