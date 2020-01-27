NCDOT to Hold Public Meetings on Plans for Toll Lanes on U.S. 74 / East Independence Blvd

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Tuesday and Wednesday night, you can weigh in on the latest plan for toll lanes in the Charlotte area.

U.S. 74, also known as East Independence Boulevard, will get toll lanes from Uptown to I-485 near Union County.

It the latest in a network of toll projects planned for the Charlotte region.

The first public meeting, on the first phase of the project, is Tuesday night at CPCC Levine Campus in Matthews. The second is Wednesday at Ovens Auditorium in East Charlotte.

Both meetings will run from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

NCDOT hasn’t said how much the tolls will cost. Construction is expected to start in 2024.