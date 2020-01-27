Suspect Reportedly Commits Suicide While CMPD Tries To Serve Arrest Warrants

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is conducting an investigation after a man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound while officers were in the process of serving him with several arrest warrants, according to a news release.

Authorities say while serving the warrants at a residence on Pine Street, Adelbert Kevin Redo, 32, reportedly exited the home and refused to comply with commands.

Before Redo could be taken into custody he reportedly pulled out a firearm and shot himself.

Redo was pronounced deceased at the scene by medics.

Detectives are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this case and CMPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau are reportedly conducting a separate investigation to ensure the officers’ actions were consistent with the CMPD’s policies and procedures.