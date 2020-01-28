Hornets Honor Kobe Bryant, Beat Knicks

The season continues as the Hornets honor a legend. WCCB Charlotte’s Kelli Bartik has more on the emotional night in uptown.

For the first time since the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, the Charlotte Hornets returned to the basketball court to host the Knicks.

Buzz City honored the NBA legend in several ways including a video tribute and moment of silence before the game.

Hornets players also wore Kobe’s numbers, 24 and 8, on special arm sleeves.

Terry Rozier led the game with 30 points as the Hornets snap an eight-game losing streak with the 97-92 win over New York.

Next: The Hornets hit the road to face the Wizards on Thursday night.